Happy Gilmore Hockey Stick Putters Are BACK Ahead Of Movie Release

Ahead of Happy Gilmore 2's Netflix release this coming weekend, Callaway Golf has released another round of Happy-inspired-hockey-stick-putters to cheer up your game!

On July 11, the $500 limited-edition Odyssey-branded hockey stick putters immediately sold out within hours of their launch. For the past two weeks, golf and Happy Gilmore fanatics that wanted one have had to pay a hefty price of anywhere from $700-$2,500 on secondary resale sites like eBay.

However … just like Adam Sandler delivering that match-winning putt in the movie, Happy has come up big once again as the company will be selling another batch of the hockey stick putters beginning July 25.

"There was a reasonably limited number that we thought would last us," Callaway VP of global marketing Nick McInally told Front Office Sports regarding the initial July 11 sale. "Our aim was to be out of that stock by November. We were out of that stock by 10 a.m. on release day."

When Callaway saw the ridiculously high demand for the product, they announced this week that there would be another limited run happening this Friday.

"We expect that to go pretty quickly as well," McInally told FOS. "And then, based on how that happens, we’ll then decide if we’re going to create anymore."

Happy Gilmore 2 Debuts On Netflix On July 25

In the original comedy, Happy Gilmore is given an Odyssey hockey stick putter by his golf instructor and mentor, Chubbs Peterson. Interestingly enough, Odyssey was an independent golf putter company at the time. However, because of the movie's hype, Callaway would end up purchasing the company for $130 million!

Based on the buzz from the hockey putters alone, something tells me that the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel will be doing just fine!

Not to mention, our good friend John Daly is a part of it as well!

