Guardians’ David Fry Suffered Facial Fractures After Taking 99-MPH Fastball Off Bat

(Warning: Graphic content)

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Guardians and Tigers took a frightening turn in the sixth inning when Cleveland’s David Fry squared to bunt against Detroit ace Tarik Skubal. The 99-mph fastball ricocheted off his bat and struck the third baseman squarely in the face.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: David Fry #6 of the Cleveland Guardians fouls a bunt off his face during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Fry, bloodied but conscious, managed to get up on his own before being carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital. 

The hit left him with facial fractures.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians attends to David Fry #6 after Fry fouled a bunt off his face during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

"Definitely really scary," Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan said after the team’s 5-2 win. 

"For David to even try something like that [bunt], that’s just who he is — a selfless guy, a tough guy. Thankfully he had some humor when he came up, but you don’t want to see someone who’s been with you all year go down like that."

On Wednesday, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt provided an encouraging update. "He is doing OK. He’s in good spirits," Vogt told ESPN. "He’s upright. He’s alert." Vogt had visited Fry in the hospital after the game, where he was first admitted to Lutheran Medical Center before being transferred to the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 9: David Fry #6 of the Cleveland Guardians swings the bat in the first inning during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on September 9, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/IOS/Getty Images)

"It was straight to the face," Vogt said after Tuesday’s game. "We’re all thinking about David and his family right now. Obviously, we’re glad he is OK, but it was a really scary moment."

Skubal, visibly shaken on the mound after the pitch, was quick to express concern. "Really tough," the reigning AL Cy Young winner said. "I’ve already reached out to him. I just want to make sure he’s all right. Obviously, he seemed OK coming off the field, and hopefully it stays that way."

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The wild sixth inning capped a rough night for Skubal, as the Tigers suffered their seventh straight loss and slipped into a tie for first place.

