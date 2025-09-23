Guardians’ David Fry Hit In Face By Fastball, Exits Game Vs. Tigers

Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry exited Tuesday's game, facing Tarik Skubal on the mound for Detroit, after taking a pitch to the face in the sixth inning.

Fry framed his bat for a bunt and was in the line of fire when Skubal launched a 99-mph ball.

The ball first hit Fry's bat but deflected into his face, drawing a big gasp from the crowd at Progressive Field. It was counted as a strike.

Blood was visible even as Fry covered his face.

Skubal, the Tigers’ ace, looked stunned on the mound, and the television broadcast immediately took on a somber tone as Guardians trainers rushed to Fry.

Fry was removed from the game promptly. The 30-year-old was able to walk off with assistance before being carted off the field for further evaluation.

The Tigers were leading 2-1 in the frame, and the Guardians had runners on first and third when Fry was up to bat.

As the Tigers fight to stay alive in the playoff hunt, both teams were left hoping for the best possible news on Fry.

