The Government Shutdown Is Even Affecting Stadium Flyovers

America should be ashamed of themselves

For those who aren't currently aware, we are in the midst of a government shutdown.

Most citizens don't know what goes into a government shutdown, let alone what services are affected by it, but suffice it to say, things aren't going swimmingly in the nation's capital right now.

One of the last things you would expect to be hit by a government shutdown is college football, and yet, here we are.

Apparently, the Missouri Tigers were planning on having a flyover at their stadium on Saturday during the pregame festivities before their big showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

But, because a bunch of whiny Democrats aren't getting their way with a healthcare bill, we don't get one of the coolest pregame traditions for one of the weekend's most anticipated football games.

Ain't that a kick in the crotch!?

I'm sorry, I thought this was America! Where our greatest sport was honored by our elite military.

And it's not just the flyover, either.

The University of Missouri ROTC won't be present to shoot the cannon.

Listen, you fat cats in Washington can argue about Medicare and illegal immigration until the cows come home, but once you start screwing with college football, you've made it personal for me and millions of other red-blooded Americans.

Luckily, this country was founded on ordinary citizens taking up arms and doing what is necessary for the betterment of their fellow men, so some of the fine folks on X volunteered their services to do the flyover themselves.

Would you look at that? The spirit of the minutemen is alive and well on social media.

It truly brings a tear to my eye.

I know George Washington is looking down on his country with great pride reading some of those comments.

As for our current government, figure it out, guys.

Your decisions (or indecision, rather) are affecting a lot more than just your interests.

This is supposed to be a government by the people, for the people, and the "people" are demanding their flyovers back.

To deny us one of the coolest traditions in sports would be flatly un-American.