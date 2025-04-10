A Goose Keeps Attacking Students At A Canadian University, And It's Horrifying And Hilarious At The Same Time

I don't know what is happening, but birds are getting kind of ornery these days.

We just had an ostrich bit former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and now we've got students at a university in Canada that seem to be getting attacked by geese all the time.

According to CBC News, students at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario are having a serious problem with geese going rogue and attacking them.

There's even a compilation of these attacks going around that is downright terrifying… but also very hilarious.

Student Jorry Harris, who posted the compilation of video doorbell clips, said that she and her friend had been stuck inside for three days, lest they want to deal with the wrath of an angry geese.

"We can't even leave our house. He's so angry. There's now a nest there. So we actually, we just don't know what to do anymore," she said of one of the geese.

I'll tell you what to do: move.

It's not secret that I'm not a bird guy, and if I had a violent geese shacking up near my house and trying to attack me while I carry around 20 packs of Costco croissants like one of Harris' friends was (something I am wont to do), I'd be gone in a second.

I've got no time for that kind of nonsense. I've got better things to do than getting attacked by geese.

Which, by the way, geese are some of the biggest assholes of the animal kingdom and w don't talk about that nearly enough. They just are. They poop everywhere and attack people. As far as I'm aware, that's the extent of the goose repertoire.

Feces and violence. It's the goose way.

Apparently, geese are especially volatile during nesting season, and Wilfrid Laurier University has had issues with them in the past, with students dubbing one surly bird "Spawn of Satan" back in 2015.