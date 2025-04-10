Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Got Pecked By An Ostrich

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a run-in with the biggest bird on the planet, and fortunately for us, his wife decided to go ahead and share the video.

Johnson served as Mayor of London before becoming the Prime Minister, a position he held from 2019 to 2022.

I've always found him to be fascinating, and 99.9% of that fascination has to do with his hair. The man just has some kind of deep-seated hatred for combs.

Ironically, his hair always looks a bit like he just got pecked by some kind of large bird, which is fitting for what we're going to talk about.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson and his family were in Texas recently and went to one of those places where you can drive your car through an animal sanctuary. They're very cool, but they always make me nervous. I'm afraid I'll be fiddling with my radio and accidentally run over something endangered.

"I'm so sorry; I know there are only about thirty of those things left, but there was just no way I was listening to the Red Hot Chili Peppers' version of ‘Higher Ground’ for the 1,000th time in my life. I'm sure you understand. Hey, how about this?: I buy a mug in the gift shop to make up for it?"

While on their safari, Johnson stopped the car to take a look at an ostrich.

Now, given my well-documented case of ornithophobia (look it up), this is not something I'd ever do, and fortunately, Mrs. Johnson had her camera rolling to capture the exact reason why you keep your distance from ostriches.

"Oh, Christ!" Johnson shouted as he stomped on the loud pedal to get as far away from that ostrich as possible.

You could tell that ostrich had a problem with Johnson the second he pulled up. Not sure if it was the signature hairdo or maybe that ostrich is a hardline Labour Party supporter, but it wanted a piece of Johnson.

Fortunately, no human or ostrich appeared to be harmed in the making of that video… though Johnson's pride may have taken a bit of a ding.