Google Trolls Curt Cignetti Haters With Hilarious Search Results Change: PHOTO

The Indiana Hoosiers won the national title after beating Miami in an all-time classic championship game.

You really should Google Curt Cignetti if you have any doubts about the Indiana coach.

Cignetti led the Hoosiers to the national title after beating Miami on Monday night 27-21. It was one of the best national championship games in a long time.

It was electric from the opening kick through the clock hitting zero. People were quick to remember Cignetti's epic arrival in Bloomington when he dropped one of the coldest lines in recent memory:

"I win. Google me."

He wasn't kidding!

Google updates Curt Cignetti's search results following national title win.

Well, Google is getting in on the fun following Cignetti punching his place in college football history with Indiana.

Googling his name as of publication now results in the message "Yup, he won." appearing directly at the top of the page.

Something tells me there might be a couple Google engineers with degrees from Indiana.

Check out the awesome message below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tough day for all the Curt Cignetti haters out there. Tough time for the people who doubted him. I hope they're sobbing with heartbreak that the quirky and odd coach bulldozed through the college football world. Now, Google is just twisting the knife.

Where is Paul Finebaum admitting he knows nothing when you need him? Oh wait, he actually had the guts to film a hostage video-style mea culpa.

Seeing Google, a multi-trillion dollar company, getting in on the fun and Cignetti hype is just the cherry on top of an awesome season. You love to see it. Hit me with your thoughts on Cignetti and Indiana's magical run at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.