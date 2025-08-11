Golfer Misses Tap-In Putt For First Ever Eagle Seconds After His Girl Tells Him Not To Choke

Golf is such a brutal game because it's so damn addicting. You could shoot 107 one day with 106 of those shots being horrifically awful, but that one 6-iron you hit off the center of the face on the 16th hole has you itching to do it all over again.

It's the same story when it comes to scoring in golf, especially if you're a beginner or one of the many people in the world who simply weren't born with a golfing bone in their body. It starts with your first par, which leads you to hunting your first birdie, and once you have a taste of the birdie life, carding your first eagle then takes over your brain.

This leads us to some poor soul who is going viral in the golf social media circle for missing a putt for his first-ever eagle from all of about four inches.

The video could have no sound at all, and it would still be a painful watch, but the fact that a woman, presumably his significant other, is filming the video and literally says the words "don't choke" as he walks up to his golf ball is beyond brutal.

Maybe the most stunning part of the video is that he left the putt short of the hole.

Another added layer to the situation here is that the guy is wielding a broomstick LAB putter, which retails for over $600. You just know this guy told not only himself, but every single person he knows that the broomstick LAB was going to be worth every penny and completely change his game on the greens.

It's unfair for me to presume what type of guy this is after one 16-second video, but I'm still going to, because I've seen this story way too many times.

What happened after this video is that he immediately said that he would be selling the putter, but he won't. He'll throw his putter worth more than most car payments in the closet, show up to the course with a different putter in the bag, putt the lights out for a round or two, and then settle back down to Earth and start the entire cycle over again.

That, or just as the video cut out, he launched the putter from the green towards his golf cart, which caught the back bumper, and the putter broke into two pieces.

I may or may not be speaking from experience when it comes to throwing a putter at your golf cart parked 20 yards away.