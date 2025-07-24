USMNT Star Makes His First Hole-In-One On Par 4, Proves Some People Have All The Luck

Antonee Robinson is gearing up for what will be his fifth Premier League season with Fulham in August, but the U.S. men's national defender managed to squeeze in a round of golf with some teammates as training sessions ramp up, and it's safe to say it'll be one he never forgets.

Robinson, who was eligible to represent both England and the U.S. when starting his international career, jumped on social media this week to let the world know that not only did he make his first career hole-in-one, but the ace actually came on a 325-yard Par 4.

The number of people on Earth who can say that their first hole-in-one came on a Par 4 is astoundingly low. For context, there has only ever been one recorded hole-in-one on a Par 4 on the PGA Tour when Andrew Magee pulled off the feat at the 2001 Phoenix Open.

Robinson's ridiculous ace came at Burhill Golf Club's Old Course alongside teammates Harrison Reed and Harry Wilson, as the two were written down as witnesses.

Most golfers dream of being able to hit a drive 325 yards, and every single golfer on the planet dreams of hitting a hole-in-one, and Robinson did both with one swing.

Robinson is the reigning USMNT Player of the Year and has become a force in Fulham's back line over the years. He'll be among the most important pieces on the USMNT when the World Cup arrives in North America in 2026.

As for the hole-in-one, well, it just serves as yet another reminder that some people are just far luckier than others.