Golden Tate Reveals He Pooped Himself During NFL Game, Hid It Like a True Pro

Ex-NFL wide receiver Golden Tate accomplished a lot in his NFL career, but he certainly never thought he'd have to figure out how to hide the fact that he had just dropped a deuce in his pants in the middle of a game.

That's right, Tate had an alleged Paul Pierce-like incident of his own, and he hid it like a grizzled vet of the pants s--tting game.

The Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion appeared on D1 Training's The Turf podcast, and in a clip that wasn't in the full podcast obtained exclusively by OutKick, Tate talked about what is safe to say was one of the crappiest days of his NFL career.

"It's kind of funny if you think about it," Tate said as he began weaving a yarn. "I was with the Giants and I had a ball thrown up in the endzone, I think, or something like that, and it hits my hands and a guy comes and hits me dead in the stomach.

"He just emptied whatever else was in there."

Yup. That'll do it. I'm actually surprised this doesn't happen regularly. It seems like it should happen so often that there's an "Unintentional Bowel Evacuation of the Game presented by DUDE Wipes."

Although former Eagles center Jason Kelce actually claims that it does.

But, like a great many of us, Tate wasn't just going to hop up knowing what was happening in his drawers. Especially when you consider he was on national TV, the Giants tend to wear light-colored pants.

"I remember sitting on the ground, like, ‘There’s no way I'm getting up right now, on national TV so people can make memes," Tate recalled.

I'm sure he had images of Paul Pierce's infamous "Poop Game" and the memes that stuck around for years to come in his head at that moment.

So, what did he do? He called for a jacket to hide the evidence.

"I sat there on that ground, and I said, 'Nope; bring me a jacket — in the middle of winter — and I got off to that sideline and that was all she wrote," Tate recalled.

You've got to appreciate that kind of quick thinking to avoid what would have certainly turned into blooper reel material for decades to come.