James Houston Denies Pooping His Pants On SNF, But Jason Kelce Says He's Lying

James Houston went viral for the worst reason after fans accused the Detroit Lions linebacker of pooping his pants live on Sunday Night Football. Houston denies soiling himself, but Jason Kelce isn't so sure.

During the Lions' 26-23 win over the Houston Texans, fans on social media noticed an unfortunate stain right on the seat of Houston's icy white pants. And very quickly, this picture took over the Internet.

Houston's phone must have been blowing up after the image went viral. Because immediately after the game, the 25-year-old headed into the locker room and hopped on X to defend himself — saying it was nothing but a little yellow Gatorade.

"Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill," he wrote.

You can choose to believe that explanation or not. But Jason Kelce didn't buy it for a second.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers, Jason said he has no doubt that Houston did, in fact, poop his pants. And he knows this from personal experience.

"This is why I hate white pants. This is not the first time this has happened. I know many players this has happened to," Jason said.

"Travis, you and I both know he didn’t sit on no Gatorade. Not in that exact specific spot. We all know what that is. And he has nothing to be ashamed of… I’m here to have your back, James. I did this before a game once."

The good news for James Houston is that he played a great game AND Detroit hung on to eke out a win and advance to 8-1 on the season. Because it would have been way worse to sh*t your pants (er — I mean, sit in Gatorade) only to go home with an L.