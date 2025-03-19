Warriors' Kevon Looney Plays Hero During Interview

Often more entertaining than most NBA games are the postgame interviews, where you might catch Anthony Edwards launching into an expletive-laced rant or the Warriors' Kevon Looney saving a reporter from a flying basketball.

NBA fans were treated to the latter on Tuesday. While it won't do much for the league's falling ratings, it will certainly boost Kevon Looney's stock.

The longtime Warriors big man was the star of the pre-game show before facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks. As Looney answered questions from NBC Sports reporter Kerith Burke, he refused to flinch, deftly deflecting a stray basketball that nearly hit her in the head.

Exhibiting elite levels of composure, Looney continued the interview unfazed while Burke hailed him as a hero.

"Thank you for saving my life," Burke said.

Upon replay, Looney showcased tremendous court vision, diverting the ball at the very last moment.

But to be very straight, Looney didn't do much on the court compared to off the court. Looney appeared for six minutes against the Bucks, recording a goose egg in points. Golden State didn't need much heavy lifting against the Bucks after defeating Milwaukee, 103-93.

Not all heroes wear capes; sometimes, they wear a Warriors jersey.

