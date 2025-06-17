Goldberg Returns To WWE And All Fans Want To Know Is 'Why?'

WWE Hall of Famer and once-dominant wrestler, Goldberg, shocked wrestling fans on Monday when he randomly appeared on Monday Night RAW to not only confront bad-guy wrestler Gunther, but also receive an upcoming title shot against him!

Immediately, social media responded with a resounding, "Why?"

As Gunther, who most recently attacked and choked out Pat McAfee before defeating him at WWE Backlash in early May, was delivering a promo calling out Seth Rollins, Goldberg's theme song hit out of nowhere as the Green Bay, Wisconsin crowd went wild. Immediately, the "Golddd-berggg" chants started as if it was the late 1990s all over again, while many of us watching at home and on social media were chanting "Ohhhh no."

GOLDBERG HASN'T WRESTLED SINCE 2022

Although the 58-year-old Goldberg is still in pretty solid shape, the cringe factor was alive and well once Goldberg got on the microphone and began going at it with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Things would eventually get very heated as Goldberg challenged the Champion for the title no less, and the two will now officially square off on Saturday, July 12th at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in a match that nobody was asking for!

"I assure you nobody wants to see this," wrote one wrestling fan on X. "The dude can't even walk," another ticked-off fan tweeted.

The reason for the sarcastic rolled eyes and extreme feelings about Goldberg on social media is rather simple: many fans don't believe he should be allowed to just show up when he wants and automatically get a championship match. The last time fans saw Goldberg compete was in 2022, when he lost to Roman Reigns for the WWE title. Prior to that, Goldberg had four matches in which he went 1-3, losing three MORE title matches. Why the heck would anyone want to see him in another one?

NOSTALGIA DOLLARS

Don't get me wrong, as a millennial, I fully support what Goldberg was able to do during the Monday Night Wars in the late 1990s between the warring wrestling promotions WCW and WWE. In the WCW, you not only had Hulk Hogan and the nWo, but also Bill Goldberg and his winning streak (173 matches) before suffering defeat. Fans would end up having to choose between that or the WWE, which featured "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, D-Generation X, The Rock and other "WWE Attitude" era characters. It was a heck of a time and propelled sports entertainment into the mainstream aspects of pop culture and beyond.

But that was then and this is now and the last thing many wrestling fans want to see is a 58-year-old, slowed-down Goldberg appearing in the WWE, let alone getting a TITLE SHOT of all things.

Most importantly, there is ZERO WAY that Goldberg will win next month's match, so what's the point of having him compete for the title in the first place? If it's a nostalgia thing, then that's fine, but don't make it a pointless run when everyone knows damn well that the near-60-year-old isn't going to suddenly become a regular WWE fixture in the months ahead. This just reeks of a cash grab.

I'll SIT THIS ONE OUT

We've already had the farewells, the tears, the goodbyes, and the "I did this, so my family could see me perform one more time," excuses from Goldberg.

It's insulting to allow him to skip the line and get a title shot for a story that no one will believe or become invested in.

