Glenn Jacobs Doubles Down On Desire To Meet Tim Walz In The Ring, For Charity Of Course

Knox County Mayor and WWE Hall of Famer Glenn "Kane" Jacobs stepped up and challenged failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz to a charity wrestling match after Walz claimed he could beat up President Donald Trump's supporters.

Jacobs, standing at 7 feet and weighing over 300 lbs., called out Walz, holding him to his threat with an idea for a good cause: a charity match with up to $20,000 to donate to charity.

OutKick founder Clay Travis and others noticed Jacobs' valiant effort to not only donate to charity but also call out Walz's fake tough guy act, announcing they'd pitch in money to watch the Minnesota governor get pounded by Mayor Jacobs.

On Tuesday's edition of the Ricky Cobb Show, Mayor Glenn Jacobs joined the program to discuss his views on Walz and the prospects of making this wrestling match happen.

The American people certainly want to see it go down.

With a massive opportunity for charity at stake, the spotlight is on Walz to rise to the challenge, all while answering for the sharp digs he's recently aimed at Republicans.

"Could you perform one more act of public service and choke-slam Walz, possibly," Cobb jokingly asked Mayor Jacobs.

Jacobs responded to first catching Walz's threat: "My first reaction when I saw what he said was like, you gotta be kidding me, man. Not you, Tim Walz, saying that.

"And then I thought to myself, wait a second. This could be really cool. We could have a charity wrestling match, have some fun, and the proceeds would go to a good cause. We would split the gate 50-50 between my chosen organization and his chosen organization.

"I'm not going to hurt him, I promise. You know, I was a consummate professional."

