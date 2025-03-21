WWE Legend, Knox County's Glenn Jacobs Challenges 'Tampon' Tim Walz To Charity WrestlingMatch

In one corner, we have the man formerly known as WWE's "Kane," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, challenging Minnesota Governor "Tampon" Tim Walz to a charity wrestling match. 

The tale of the tape paints a grim picture: Walz, at 6 feet and 210 lbs., risks getting twisted into a pretzel by the towering 7-foot, 320-lb. Jacobs. 

READ: Tampon Tim Walz, Who Believes Men Should Pummel Women Between The Hashes, Sends Disgusting Social Media Post

But with charity at stake, the spotlight’s on Walz to rise to the challenge, all while answering for the sharp digs he’s recently aimed at Republicans. 

Will the Democratic Party's definition of ‘masculinity’ accept Jacobs' offer?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz challenged by KANE. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Kane at Wrestlemania X8 (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***

Glenn Jacobs, Mayor of Knox County, TN, and former professional wrestler, at the annual CPAC DC conference at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs Gives Tampon Tim Walz Offer He Can't Refuse

Jacobs, who boasts an impressive WWE career, issued the challenge after catching some brow-raising comments made by Walz on Gavin Newsom’s podcast.

Tampon Tim declared that he could kick President Donald Trump supporters' as*es.

During Thursday’s March Madness chaos, Jacobs publicly called out Walz to step into the ring.

"All joking aside, @GovTimWalz , let's put our money where our mouth is...in a charity wrestling match. We'll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I'll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation.  What do you say? #TennesseeWalz #LetsDance."

"I think I could kick most of their a**!" Walz told Newsom on the podcast episode released Tuesday.

READ: I Watched Minnesota Politicians Debate Trans In Women's Sports; It Was Nauseating | Dan Z.

"I do think that," he added, "I know I can outrun them. I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we, okay, we challenge you to, you know, a WWE fight here, type of thing."

Clay Bets Big …  Who Will He Pick … ?

Looking at a potential Tim Walz Versus Kane wrestling match, OutKick founder Clay "The Flute" Travis reacted to Jacobs' challenge, saying he'd throw in major cash for the proposed charity event … should Walz man up and accept. 

"I’ll put up $10k on this, too," CT said on X.

All Bark, No Bite

Since the comments from Walz, Mayor Jacobs hasn't pulled any punches on social media.

"With that steely stare and chiseled physique, who wouldn’t be intimidated seeing this across the ring from you?" Jacobs posted, alongside an AI-generated photo of Tampon wearing a rainbow unitard.

Having supported trans athletes sharing locker rooms and competing with women, Walz seems comfortable with one-sided battles.

Walz approved Executive Order 19-27 and supported legislation (e.g., HF 1655) that protected transgender athletes' ability to compete against women. He also vouched for putting tampons in little boys' school restrooms.

Most importantly, the American people are on board and want to see a Kane versus Tampon showdown.

"I’d definitely pay to see Tampon Tim eat a tombstone and choke slam," one of fan responded. 

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speaks during a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

