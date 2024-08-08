Gifted French Pole Vaulter Doesn't Know How To Feel After His Package Cost Him An Olympic Medal

I've heard more about French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati's package than some sports at this year's Olympics.

Seriously. I don't think I've seen a second of archery, but I've seen Ammirati's crank costing him a medal like 100 times on X.

It's been the talk of the Games, which you'd think for a 21-year-old Frenchman, is about as cool as it gets. Ask Pete Davidson how this works. If word gets out that you put the "pole" in "pole vaulting" you're about to be on easy street with the ladies.

However, that doesn't appear to be the case, at least not according to a video Ammirati posted on TikTok.

I don't speak French, and I'd be comfortable betting that you don't either, but fortunately for us, the folks at People did some translating.

"POV: You create more buzz for your package than your performances."

Then in the caption he wrote, "I don't really know if I should take it well or not 😂."

Bro… there have been a lot of heartbreaking losses at the Olympic Games. None of them have ever come with a silver lining like this.

OutKick founder Clay Travis hit the nail on the head after Ammirati hit his head on the crossbar.

Most athletes who lose out on medals in gut-wrenching, "agony of defeat"-style moments go home to their home country with their heads down and tails between their legs.

You, Anthony? You can walk around France with your chin up and pelvis forward.

Not a lot of pole vaulters get this kind of notoriety. Ammirati may not be a household name, but the dude's got a household wang.

We wouldn't be talking about him if he got over that bar with no problem at all. "Pole Vaulter Clears Bar With No Problem, Whatsoever" isn't a good headline. Something like "Pole Vaulter Has Olympic Dream Smashed To Smithereens After Being Betrayed By His Own Dong" will get eyeballs.

So there's nothing to hang your head about, Anthony! Olympic moments come in many shapes… and apparently sizes too.