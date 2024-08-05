Olympic Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Speaks After His Dong Costs Him Gold

French Olympic pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati is finally speaking out after his penis was credited by the Internet with costing him a gold medal in Paris.

This new swinging dick of the Internet told the French Athletics Federation that his performance was a "big disappointment" and that he's a "bit gutted."

The 21-year-old who could turn into the Wilt Chamberlain of the pole vaulting world, would've cleared 5.70m on his third attempt over the weekend, but his bulge got in the way and now the rest is history.

"I was 100 percent physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault," Ammirati added.

"The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there."

Ultimately, Ammirati was left wondering what could've been while sitting in 12th place with a completed height of 5.6m.

How crazy is life for Ammirati now that his penis has garnered him so much attention? Fans are making digital art for this guy like he's an Olympic hero. He's also a viral sensation on Google Trends where fans are going crazy for the guy who failed at the Olympics because of his penis.

This one had all the intangibles. Go with it, Anthony. Trust us old Internet veterans. Roll with the punches.