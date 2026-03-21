Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Faces Heat Over Wild CTE Comments On Podcast

This is sure to raise more than a few eyebrows...

While his rookie season was cut short by injury, we all saw enough to know that New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is an interesting dude.

I mean, the guy plays with reckless abandon, and that's something that could catch up to him, if it hasn't already.

But we may have some insight into why Skattebo has no problem with this, thanks to a new interview in which he appeared to say he doesn't think Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy is a real thing.

Let's hear him out…

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Skattebo was a guest on the Bring the Juice podcast with Frank Dalena, and according to Awful Announcing, he had just said to Dalena that he wasn't sure whether or not the story from his childhood about him putting on pads and running into telephone poles was true or not.

I mean, none of us were there, but in retrospect, it seems like it may have been true…

Anyway, Dalena asked Skattebo if he thought CTE was real, to which Skattebo simply replied, "No," adding that it was an "excuse."

That obviously raised a lot of eyebrows on social media, which it should if you take it at face value.

But I think there's a chance that may have been meant as a joke. Especially when you consider the follow-up question about asthma.

But, I'm not totally sure… and therein lies the problem.

And, while I'm of the firm belief that anything can be made funny if handled correctly, you stick the landing.

They did not do that in this case.

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I mean, the NFL has had a bit of a problem on the CTE front over the years, so it's probably best to think twice about how you address it.

But then again, what we've seen from Cam Skattebo in his brief NFL career would make you think, "There's a very measured, thoughtful fella!"

No, he puts that concrete skull of his down and runs through people.

Either way, it'll probably wind up being a learning experience for Skattebo.