Saquon Barkley Breaks Logan Paul's Ankles Preparing For Fanatics Flag Football Classic

When a WWE star and an NFL star walk onto a football field, you know something viral is bound to happen.

While preparing for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which takes place Saturday, March 21, 2026, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran some drills against WWE superstar Logan Paul. It didn't end well for Paul. But, hey, it happens to plenty of NFL defenders throughout the season, so he shouldn't feel too bad.

As for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, here are more details and what you can expect:

A made-for-TV exhibition spotlighting flag football ahead of its Olympic debut in 2028.

The event is sponsored by sports merchandiser Fanatics, who I'm still upset with for not having Team USA hockey jerseys available for purchase during the gold medal game.

The event features a mini round-robin tournament with three teams made up of current NFL stars, former players, celebrities, and the U.S. men’s national flag football team.

The games will be played under modified Olympic-style rules with short halves and a smaller field.

The event will air on FOX platforms and streaming services.

NFL legend Tom Brady is also central to the event, serving as both a co-organizer and a team captain. So yes, Brady is set to make his first on-field football appearance since retiring from the NFL in 2023. Brady will co-captain the Founders FFC alongside Barkley's teammate, Jalen Hurts.

Wildcats FFC is led by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Washington Redskins, excuse me, Commanders quarterback, Jayden Daniels. The U.S. national flag football team will also be competing.



Other notable participants include former players Odell Beckham Jr. and Rob Gronkowski, as well as current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Influencers like Logan Paul and streamer IShowSpeed will compete, and I'm sure, make the game enjoyable with a fun mix of elite football talent and entertainment figures.