Giants CB Goes Down With Leg Injury After Pick-6 Highlight

The Giants were playing their ideal postseason game until one of their own in the secondary went down, moments after making a spectacular play.

Undrafted rookie cornerback TJ Moore was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium, minutes away from the end of regulation, after his right leg buckled on a punt return by the Patriots on Thursday night.

The Giants CB enjoyed an otherwise standout game before the devastating injury. In the third quarter, Moore intercepted a pass and went 44 yards to the house to pump up the G-Men's lead over New England, which ended in a 42-10 Giants win to cap their preseason at 3-0. The Pats finished 2-1.

Giants teammates gathered around Moore as he stayed on the ground, indicating the severity of the situation, which was gutting for a guy trying to land a roster spot.

As Giants reporter Pat Leonard relayed, Giants quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston assisted in loading Moore onto the cart. Moore gave the crowd a thumbs-up.

NFL fans can only hope Moore recovers and gets another shot at the pros.

While overall positive, the Giants went through some ups and downs on Thursday night against New England.

Headlining the night was another exceptional outing from rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Minus the several drops by Giants WRs, Dart also enjoyed a near-perfect night, logging 6-of-12 completions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Dart momentarily visited the blue medical tent after going down on a QB scramble for 23 yards, which ended in him swallowing the tackle instead of going the way of the QB Slide.

Giants coach Brian Daboll pleaded with his rookie to slide rather than give the team another scare.

