Giants WR Slammed For Drops While Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Still Looks Amazing

This Giants preseason squad might just be the best New York sports team of all time.

Thursday night’s clash between the Giants and the New England Patriots gave fans a glimpse of one of the most hyped rookie quarterbacks in recent memory — and also served as a reminder that the G-Men’s receivers room still isn’t all that great.

Let’s start with the good: Jaxson Dart looks f'ing incredible.

The 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft orchestrated a crisp two-minute scoring drive right out of the gate at MetLife Stadium.

Coming into the game, the Giants were a perfect 2-0, thanks largely to their revamped quarterback room — a group that blends old-school veterans like Russell Wilson with fresh talent like Dart.

Given the starting nod Thursday, Dart delivered a near-flawless performance.

Even on his incompletions, he showcased impressive deep-ball accuracy. His biggest play came on a sharp read that found slot wideout Gunner Olszewski for what looked like a modest gain but turned into a 50-yard burst. Despite taking six sacks, Dart kept his composure, firing 6-of-12 for 81 yards and a touchdown while flashing the arm strength that had fans eager to watch him in the pros.

Perhaps most impressive was Dart’s decisiveness — a welcome sight for Giants fans who endured years of Daniel Jones’ hesitation.

If there’s one critique, it’s Dart’s lack of a proper QB slide. On a gutsy 23-yard scramble, he took a big hit that sent him briefly to the medical tent. The rookie is brazen … but he’s good. Even Giants coach Brian Daboll was begging Dart to work on his sliding on the sidelines.

Now, for the downside of the night: Jalin Hyatt.

The second-year wideout had two brutal drops, both on absolute darts from Dart. Hyatt has been vocal about his shrinking role in the offense amid the team’s quarterback carousel, but when his number was called Thursday, he failed to deliver.

To his credit, Hyatt slightly redeemed himself with a sharp 27-yard catch from Jameis Winston, currently the Giants’ QB3.

Win or lose this preseason, optimism in East Rutherford is sky-high — and it’s thanks to Jaxson Dart and this budding Giants roster.

ENTER OUTKICK's SWEEPSTAKES FOR FREE TICKETS TO SEE ALABAMA vs. GEORGIA

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela