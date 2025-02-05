Giants Pass Rusher Finally Responds To Dez Bryant's Social Media Jabs: 'F*** The Cowboys!'

New York Giants first-round pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux hates the Dallas Cowboys.

Thibs, a third-year edge rusher, appeared for Super Bowl media week and made a strong statement against the Cowboys: F*** 'em!

It also served as a long-awaited response to Dez Bryant, who's been taking social media jabs at Thibodeaux and the failing New York Giants, long-time divisional rivals of Dallas.

"F**k the Cowboys," Thibodeaux said, speaking with Infinity Sports Network, also joined by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Thibs gave a nod to Dez, who's been openly bashing the Giants for fumbling star running back Saquon Barkley and letting him go to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are now a game away from being champions.

"Much love to Dez. He’s a media connoisseur and me, you know, I just like to roast people. When (the) offseason comes and I’ve got a little more free time, why not give the fans something to see?"

"It's no personal beef. All just Cowboys, Giants beef," Thibodeaux added.

Thibodeaux, 24, still leaves much to be desired as a former top-10 draft pick, carrying expectations of being an O-line disruptor comparable to famed Giant Lawrence Taylor.

Still, the young Giants defender oughta pump his numbers up if he hopes to punch at Bryant's weight. Bryant was once named an All-Pro (2014) as a Cowboys WR.

Through three seasons, Kayvon has 21.0 sacks and 127 combined tackles. The Giants are 18-32 since picking KT.

