Dez Bryant Takes Dig At Giants Over Saquon Barkley, Kayvon Thibodeaux Takes It Personally

With no football for two whole weeks (the Pro Bowl Games don't count), Dez Bryant and Kayvon Thibodeaux have nothing better to do than argue on social media.

It all started during Sunday's NFC Championship game when Saquon Barkley was running wild for the Philadelphia Eagles. After Barkley's 60-yard touchdown, Bryant hopped on X to state the obvious: "The Giants have got to be sick; I don't care what anyone says."

Barkley notably signed with the Eagles this past offseason after spending the first six years of his career with the New York Giants, who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018.

But Thibodeaux, a Giants linebacker, took that personally. So he fired up his own X account to clap back at the former All-Pro wide receiver: "We got the same amount of SB."

By "we," Thibodeaux means Bryant and himself — who have both won zero Super Bowls.

Bryant conceded that fact but was sure to let the 24-year-old know what accolades he had garnered during his nine NFL seasons.

"That’s a fact but I had a great career and I’m in the record [book].. sooooooo….I’m good with that!" Bryant wrote. "You guys let go of the best player in the NFL this year and the gm so told him straight in his face to draft Jayden Daniels. You shouldn’t be addressing me you should be addressing your dumb ass GM…"

Bryant was referencing Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who was captured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this offseason being told by his son to trade up and select Daniels, who just took his Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship game and is almost certainly about to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dez Bryant Feud Went On For Over An Hour

Bryant went on to further assess the Giants squad, which he clearly doesn't hold in high regard.

"The only player over there who’s legit is Malik Nabers… Other than that, sorry to break it to you buddy, you guys are awful," Bryant wrote with a laughing emoji. "Cut all of that political sh*t out! …You better hope they don’t trade your ass the way you’re hyping …Pipe down buddy… I bet not see you looking for a trade or cut."

That's when Thibodeaux lost it on the "old head" — firing off a flurry of insults.

Why haven’t you retired @DezBryant?

He Waiting on the next pandemic to get a work out

Anybody talking about the past not doing sh*t now

Man what happened in Green Bay @DezBryant?

If Joe [Schoen] call you for a work out I bet you show up @DezBryant

I'm not taking sides here, but this all feels like an extreme overreaction to a seemingly innocuous initial statement: The Giants do, in fact, miss Saquon Barkley. And why wouldn't they? The guy is incredible: he put up more than 2,000 yards in 2024, nearly broke the NFL single-season rushing record, got his first All-Pro nod and is going to the Super Bowl with the Giants' hated division rival.

That is just a fact — not a personal attack on Thibodeaux.

Finally, Bryant just left it at this: "On some real sh*t..the one thing I hate about social media is that every time I speak positive.. it doesn't get the attention..but soon as I'm speaking negative.. the shit goes viral…That's crazy…"

Such is the nature of the Internet, Dez.