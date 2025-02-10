Giants' New Hire Sparks Discussion On Potentially Adding Matthew Stafford

New York Giants' coaching personnel welcomed Chad Hall, former Bills and Jags wideout coach, to the team, and the move has plenty of Giants fans buzzing over potential interest in trading for Matthew Stafford.

Kelly, a former associate of Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, joins the Giants as the team's new assistant quarterbacks coach.

The main point everyone is focusing on regarding Hall's hiring is his real-world connection to Stafford.

Hall is Stafford's brother-in-law, which could ONLY mean the Giants are building the requisite staff to reel in the veteran QB …

It may sound ludicrous, but the convoluted ploy may work to the Giants' benefit.

As matters currently stand, Stafford, 37, is expected to return to LA next season after entering the offseason with speculation on his future.

For one, the Rams need a reboot under center as the aging QB starts to show atrophy at the position, surrounded by a cast of up-and-coming Rams talent.

After veteran Rams wideout Cooper Kupp shared that he'll possibly be leaving the team via trade this offseason, chances are the Rams front office may look to a full reboot on offense and start pivoting toward a younger QB to usher in a new era of winning football under head coach Sean McVay.

As for the Giants, the move makes sense based on current circumstances regarding the upcoming NFL Draft.

New York is positioned to pick third overall in the 2025 draft, hoping to fill their massive gap at QB. However, with the top two teams in the draft also in need of a QB (Tennessee, Cleveland), the Giants may run out of their desired picks by the third selection.

Currently, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are expected to be selected one and two, respectively.

Not wanting to draft an undervalued QB with a premium pick, the Giants could look to fill their void for a season, then shift toward a better strategy for the 2026 draft, notably featuring Arch Manning.

Should the Giants also choose to trade for Cooper Kupp, the blue carpet could be laid out for Stafford to join the Giants on a low-stakes deal for 2025-26.

Should the vision of reeling in Stafford transpire, the Giants will likely have Chad Hall to thank for knocking down the first domino.

