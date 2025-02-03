Rams Officially Eyeing Trade for Cooper Kupp, WR Admits He Didn't Suggest Trade

The times are a-changin' in Los Angeles.

LA Rams fans were hit with tough news on Monday after star wideout Cooper Kupp, 31, confirmed on X that the Rams are actively looking for trade partners to find the 2021 Pro Bowler and Triple Crown champ a new home.

Kupp posted a lengthy statement clarifying that while he did not suggest a trade, the Rams' front office, led by GM Les Snead, would look for a preferred trade partner.

The former Super Bowl MVP posted:

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships."

Kupp made a point that he did not approach the Rams with the request to be traded.

"I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."

"I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career.

"Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all."

Kupp was drafted in 2017 and quickly exceeded expectations. He started with a strong rookie year, recording 62 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns. He recorded back-to-back 900-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 2020 but saw his true breakout in the 2021 season, when he won the Triple Crown, leading the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Kupp has missed 17 games in the past three years due to injuries, including nagging hamstring problems.

Fellow Rams wideout Puka Nacua reacted to Kupp's announcement on Monday — poking some fun at the recent news of the Luka Doncic trade that shocked the NBA and sports world.

"So I thought it was just the NBA trade season," Puka posted on X.

Cooper Kupp is due $20 million in 2025 and is due an additional $19.85 million in 2026.

(Are the Rams making the right choice? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela)

- Stream Super Bowl LIX live & free! Coming to you live from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Tune in to pregame shows starting at 2 PM ET with the big game on at 6 PM ET. Stream Live & Free in 4K on Tubi or watch on FOX. *Must be signed in to watch.

Sign Up And Watch Super Bowl LIX Here - Streaming Free!

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela