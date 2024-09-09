Giants Players Condemn 'Inhumane' Booing Of Daniel Jones In Season Opener

Quarterback Daniel Jones did not get a warm welcome from New York Giants' fans after Sunday's season opener. And his teammates didn't appreciate that.

In the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Jones finished with 186 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns. The boos and jeering from the crowd started early in the game, and they didn't let up. In fact, numerous fans even greeted Jones while walking out of the stadium on Sunday afternoon, with many of them calling him "Danny Pennies" — making fun of his ‘Danny Dimes’ nickname. On top of most fans booing him, another fan was heard shouting, "I need a million," which is, of course, a shot at his $160 million contract that the Giants elected to give him.

WATCH: Daniel Jones Gets Showered With Boos While Leaving MetLife Stadium After Brutal Performance Against Vikings

That didn't sit well with offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who criticized those fans after the game, calling their behavior "inhumane."

"Today didn’t go as expected I get it, but this is WACK AF," Eluemunor wrote on X. "As someone who’s dealt with and still fights depression and confidence issues this needs to stop. It’s okay be upset as a fan but to come to the player entrance and act this way is inhumane. We will be better, this needs to be better also."

And he wasn't the only player who spoke out. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also scolded the fans' behavior after the game.

"I don’t respect it, honestly," Lawrence told reporters. "I get it, they want to see their team win. It’s just a rough patch."

WATCH: Giants QB Daniel Jones Throws Laughably Awful Pick-6

Nobody wants to be booed and ridiculed. But, unfortunately, when you're an athlete making t̶e̶n̶s̶ hundreds of millions of dollars, it comes with the territory. If you don't earn every penny, the fans are going to let you know. And the QB seems to understand that.

"I think it’s our job to give them something to cheer about and to play well, to execute," Jones said. "We take that seriously. They expect us to play well, we expect to play well. We’ve got to do that."

Welp, there's always next week! Jones and the Giants will have a chance to redeem themselves when they head to Washington to take on the Commanders on Sunday. And those fans might be a little happier to see them coming.