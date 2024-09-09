Daniel Jones Gets Showered With Boos While Leaving MetLife Stadium After Brutal Performance Against Vikings

The nightmare for Daniel Jones didn't end when the final whistle blew in the New York Giants' 28-6 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, it carried over into the parking lot as he was preparing to leave MetLife Stadium.

A large number of fans greeted Jones while walking out of the stadium on Sunday afternoon, with many of them calling him ‘Danny Pennies' making fun of his ‘Danny Dimes’ nickname. On top of most fans booing him, another fan was heard shouting "I need a million," which is, of course, a shot at his $160 million contract that the Giants elected to give him.

Jones was nothing short of abysmal against Minnesota on Sunday. He completed just 22 of his 42 passing attempts for 186 yards through the air to go along with two interceptions, with one being a pick-six. While Andre Van Ginkel made a nice play on the ball for the defensive touchdown, Jones stared down his target during the play making things a bit easier.

The New York quarterback recognized that he needs to be better, and quite a bit better, if the Giants want to have any form of success this season.

"Obviously not good enough," Jones said of his performance after the loss. "Didn't get in the end zone, scored six points. Didn't create much rhythm and flow for ourselves. "I've got to be better, certainly got to play better, give ourselves more chances to make plays and execute more consistently."

Next up for the Giants is a trip to D.C. to take on the Commanders. While they'll be an underdog in the game, it could be the team's best opportunity to steal a win until New York welcomes the Commanders to MetLife on November 3.