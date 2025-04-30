Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Tyrese Haliburton's ‘Disrespectful’ Dad After Headed Exchange

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he felt "disrespected" after the Milwaukee Bucks star got into a heated confrontation with the father of Tyrese Haliburton.

The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks from the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday with a 119-118 comeback win in overtime. It was Haliburton who hit the go-ahead basket for Indiana with a little more than one second on the clock.

Following the final buzzer, Haliburton's father, John, and Antetokounmpo were seen on the broadcast chirping at each other and having to be separated by arena personnel and other players. According to Antetokounmpo, John came onto the floor waving a towel with Haliburton’s face on it and shouting "this is what we f*cking do."

"I believe (in) being humble in victory. That's the way I am," Antetokounmpo said. "Now, there can be a lot of people out there that are like, no when you win the game you got to talk (stuff) and it's a green light for you to be disrespectful toward somebody else.

"I disagree. I've won the championship. They haven't."

John and Antetokounmpo were later seen shaking hands, but that exchange didn't look too friendly either.

"I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful," Antetokounmpo said in his post-game press conference. "Having somebody’s dad, which I’m happy for him and happy for his son and I’m happy that he’s happy for his son thats how you’re supposed to feel. But coming to me and disrespecting and cursing, I think it’s totally unacceptable. … It’s not respectful."

Tyrese Haliburton Addresses Confrontation Between His Father & Giannis Antetokounmpo

Haliburton said he wasn't aware of the encounter until he got back to the locker room and saw the video. But the two-time All-Star did not condone his father's behavior.

"I don't agree with what transpired there from him," Haliburton told reporters. "Basketball is basketball and let's keep it on the court. I think he just got excited, saw his son make a game winner and came on the court, but we had a conversation.

"He needs to just allow me to play basketball and stay over there, and I'll come to him to celebrate. But the emotions of the game got excited there. I talked with him. I'll talk with Giannis. I don't think my pops was in the right at all there."

John later expressed remorse on social media, writing: "I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

The Pacers now head to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they'll take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. And hopefully John Haliburton can stay in his seat.