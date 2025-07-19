German Soccer Player Slapped With Red Card For Pulling French Captain's Hair: WATCH

The UEFA Women's Euros are happening right now, and on Saturday, there was a big quarterfinal clash between France and Germany; however, there was a bit of controversy when a German player was hit with a red card for giving another player's ponytail a tug.

Maybe a bit more than a hug.

Early in the first half, as France sent a free kick into the box, the Video Assistant Referee happened to notice German midfielder Kathrin Hendrich grab French captain Griedge Mbock's ponytail as another French player headed the ball wide of the German net.

The play was reviewed and, sure enough, Hendrich had quite the hold on Mbock's locks.

Unlike in the NFL, hair is not considered part of the uniform, and Hendrich was hit with a red card. One that seemed pretty unnecessary when you consider the ball was going to be redirected before it got to her and Mbock.

France scored on the ensuing penalty kick to take a 1-0 lead, and of course, from that point on, Germany was playing with only 10 players.

Later in the half, Germany tied the match with a goal of its own, and the two remained locked at 1-1 through the extra time.

The match was ultimately decided by PKs with Germany winning 6-5. They overcame that red card to advance to the semifinals, where they will play Spain on Wednesday.

Interestingly, as relatively uncommon as getting a red card for hair pulling is, this incident came less than a week after another red card for hair pulling was dished out during the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves was shown the red card after grabbing a handful of Chelsea player Marc Cucurella's follicles. PSG ultimately lost that match to Chelsea.