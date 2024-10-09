Georgia WR Colbie Young Suspended Following Arrest, Troubling Allegations

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without the services of wide receiver Colbie Young for the foreseeable future after head coach Kirby Smart announced that Young is suspended indefinitely after he was charged with battery and assault on an unborn child.

Young was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Athens-Clarke County police after allegedly getting into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend, which culminated with him grabbing her from behind.

A police report obtained by Dawgs247 says that a visual inspection of the alleged victim observed that "she had a bruise and discoloration on the bottom right side of her chest where it meets the abdomen. She also had redness on her right flank."

This situation with Young put Kirby Smart in a position he has been in way too many times in recent years, and that is having to address criminal charges against one of his players.

He addressed the Young situation Wednesday during the SEC Coaches Teleconference.

"I got to speak to him this morning," Smart said, according to On3. "He’s been suspended indefinitely until this legal matter has resolved. We can’t really comment any further on the specifics of it but had a good meeting with him this morning."

As you're no doubt aware, running into trouble with Johnny Law has been a recurring issue for the Bulldogs and has been for a while now, most notably a myriad of driving offenses including those that led to the deaths of recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock.

"We’re committed to continue to educate our players and do the best job we can of making sure they understand the serious nature of these incidents," Smart told the media Wednesday. "It’s very unfortunate but we want to be responsible of decision-making, on and off the field, and this is obviously a really tough situation. But he is suspended indefinitely until the legal matter is resolved."