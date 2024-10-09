Troubling Allegations Released In Arrest Of Georgia Player

The arrest report for Georgia football player Colbie Young features some troubling allegations.

Young was arrested Tuesday morning by Athens-Clarke County police on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child, and he's the seventh Bulldogs player arrested this year. The program has featured dozens of arrests since the start of 2023.

Now, details are emerging, and the allegations are significant.

Police observed injuries on Colbie Young's alleged victim

Dawgs247 obtained the police report from the alleged incident and Young's arrest. He's accused of "into a heated argument" with his ex-girlfriend "after she found out that he was on the phone with another woman."

The alleged victim told police there was previous cheating in the relationship. Young is accused of grabbing her arm and physically removing her from his room and then locking the door.

The situation allegedly escalated from there. The unnamed victim allegedly started to leave when the Georgia WR "came out and grabbed her from behind" by squeezing her torso and abdomen.

Upon doing a visual inspection of the victim, police found "she had a bruise and discoloration on the bottom right side of her chest where it meets the abdomen. She also had redness on her right flank," according to the same report. There was no visible injury on her arm, and photos were taken to document her physical state.

The alleged victim was later transported to a local medical center. Police eventually made contact with Young, who initially denied anything happened. He later told police he escorted her out after an argument, according to the report.

"I found probable cause based on the totality of the circumstances along with physical evidence of injury to [the victim]. I told [Young] that he could grab somethings [sic] to take with him, but he was going to have to come with us. I asked him to place his hands behind his back and told him he was under arrest," the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Colbie Young’s attorney Kim Stephens released the following statement:

"Colbie Young was arrested last night after he asked his ex-girlfriend to leave his apartment. He did not make physical contact with her in any way that could ever be considered a crime. I expect Mr. Young to be fully exonerated once our investigation is complete and the truth revealed."

The situation remains fluid. Check back for any details as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.