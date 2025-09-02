Georgia Tech Coach Says That We Will Not See His Team's Infamous Giant Jersey Again

Give the people what they want; bring it back

Even though we've barely scratched the surface on the 2025 college football season, one of the most memorable images came in Week 1 when Georgia Tech kick returner Eric Rivers and his gigantic jersey.

One that Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key promised that we will never see ever again.

Ever.

If you missed it, Rivers went to return a kick wearing a massive No. 43 jersey instead of his usual No. 3 because another player on the return team also had No.3.

But instead of getting a jersey in his normal size, they handed one that might end up being a little loose on the late, gigantic actor Richard Kiel.

And, to add insult to injury, Rivers was brought down almost immediately by — what else? — his giant jersey.

Hilarious… just maybe not to Key.

He talked about the incident — which came in the team's 27-20 win over Colorado — on Tuesday.

"I could walk through the jersey," Key said. "You could open it up, and at 6'4", 280 pounds, I could walk right through it and not touch one side of the thing."

It turns out that Key was hearing about the giant jersey all holiday weekend, with one of his buddies calling him up about it.

"So I had a friend of mine call me on Sunday, an O-line buddy," Key said. "First thing he said was something about the jersey. I hung up on him."

I can get why he's not a fan, but what a moment that giant jersey gave us. That is guaranteed blooper reel material for at least the next year, maybe longer.

Of course, the lack of preparedness probably didn't make the coach too happy. Nor did the fact that the enormous grill cover they gave Rivers to wear as a jersey resulted in him getting brought down deep in Yellow Jackets on a tackle he would've easily broken out of had he worn a properly sized jersey.

So, no; the big jersey is not coming back.

You will not see that jersey ever again," Key said.