Georgia Tech Player Gets Tackled By His Own Giant Jersey In Win Over Colorado

The 2025 college football season is young. It has barely gotten underway, but I think I already found my favorite moment of the season, and it's all thanks to Georgia Tech's Eric Rivers.

Rivers and the Yellow Jackets were opening their season against the Colorado Buffaloes when the wide receiver got the nod to return a kick.

Awesome. There was just one issue, and that is that another player on the return team was wearing Rivers' usual No. 3.

That's a big problem, and the Yellow Jackets had an even bigger solution. They gave Rivers one of the biggest jerseys I think I've ever seen in my life, which had a different number on it.

You could see Rivers trying to make do with the jersey that was probably large enough to cover a medium-sized gas grill, but he was still swimming in it by the time the ball came his way.

Then there was really only one way that this could work out, right?

It had to end with Rivers getting tackled by his own gigantic jersey.

In a regular-sized jersey, he's absolutely spinning out of that first tackle and grabbing a few extra yards.

I had never really thought about how to go about handling a situation like this, but you’d think they’d have a backup jersey in every size with an unused number, right? That way, we could get a nice, snug fit in a moment like this.

The best case scenario for Rivers in that Michael Moore-sized jersey would've been for him to slip out of it like hockey players used to. Remember those days? When guys would wear jerseys a size or two up, so during a fight they could slip out of them.

I would love to see that make it to the gridiron, but I bet you next time this situation comes up, Rivers' substitute jersey will fit him like a glove.

Fortunately for the Yellow Jackets, despite the wardrobe malfunction, they got their season started on the right foot with a 27-20 win over the Buffaloes.