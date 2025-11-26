George Pickens Flirts With Trouble By Posting Brittany Mahomes Pic, Then Deletes It

NFL players used to fear Patrick Mahomes ... not anymore.

More incendiary than a deep-fried turkey, Cowboys wideout George Pickens just dumped gasoline on the Dallas vs KC Thanksgiving showdown.

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys receiver posted an Instagram Story of Chiefs First Lady, Brittany Mahomes, in a flattering angle, with the caption, "Tmrw we feast!"

Pickens sounds like a big fan of Mrs. Mahomes … which is sure to upset Mr. Mahomes.

The post disappeared within minutes, but the screenshots lived on.

By Wednesday morning, Chiefs fans were already using Pickens' post as bulletin board material before KC heads to Arlington for a decisive Week 13 showdown.

READ: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens Flip Benching Into Statement Performance

Meanwhile, husband and three-time MVP Patrick Mahomes will be happy to carve up Dallas' defense after catching wind of Pickens' wink to his wife.

Pickens, acquired by Dallas from Pittsburgh in May, has delivered this season. He's subtly spitting game at Britt Mahomes, knowing he could have the last laugh as the Cowboys continue trending in the right direction.

Through 11 games, Pickens has 1,054 yards and eight touchdowns and has become one of the NFL’s most trustworthy downfield threats.

Working opposite CeeDee Lamb, Pickens has turned the Cowboys passing game into a problem for opposing secondaries and a major reason the team remains in the NFC playoff hunt.

Thursday’s matchup at AT&T Stadium carries real weight for KC, too. The Chiefs are 6-5, good enough for third in the AFC West, and in desperation mode to win outright in the final stretch of the season to reach the playoffs.

Dallas is staying competitive in the NFC East and needs a statement win to stay within reach of Philly, which is ceding more ground than it is gaining.

Pickens poked the bear … now the bear gets its chance to answer in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela