George Pickens Re-Ignites NFL 'What Is A Catch' Debate On Monday Night Football

Well, thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, we now know a little bit more about the NFL's catch rule.

When the rulebook says that a receiver has to get both feet in bounds to complete the process of a catch, they officially mean two DIFFERENT feet.

Somehow, against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, Pickens managed to catch the ball in the middle of the endzone, get his right foot on the ground TWICE, but never actually put his left foot on the ground.

Thus, referees ruled that the catch was incomplete and re-ignited the age-old NFL debate: "WHAT IS A CATCH?!"

I understand that the rule is the rule … but if this isn't a catch, I'm not sure what is a catch.

It's really incredible, when you see exactly where Pickens was when he caught the ball, that he wasn't able to get his left foot on the ground.

The NFL's catch rule might be a problem (it is), but receivers know that they have to get both feet down to make a catch.

In this case, there is some blame on Pickens for not managing to get his left foot down. Elite receivers generally have terrific field awareness and find a way to get their feet down inbounds in situations where that seems impossible.

Pickens not getting his left foot down when he caught the ball a full two yards inside the end line is almost inexcusable.

That all being said, this should still count as a catch.

This wasn't the only touchdown George Pickens lost on the night, either. Earlier in the first half, quarterback Russell Wilson hit a wide-open Pickens for a would-be touchdown.

That was one was lost due to a penalty on the Steelers offensive line, though, because Pickens certainly got both feet down on that one.

Rough night for George Pickens fantasy football owners and people who bet on the receiver to score a touchdown.

But that's why they call it gambling!