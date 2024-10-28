Controversial No-Call On Steelers TD Against Giants Puts NFL Referees In Spotlight

It seems like NFL referees constantly find themselves in the spotlight and Week 8 was no exception. The week started with a ridiculous missed facemask by the Los Angeles Rams against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold on Thursday Night Football.

After starting Week 8 with a terrible no-call, the refs decided to end it with one, too.

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants had a massive missed call that completely altered the outcome of the game.

In a game that saw six consecutive field goals, three by each team, represent the only scoring through more than two quarters of football, the Steelers finally broke through and scored the game's first touchdown.

But it didn't come without controversy.

On a fourth down deep inside their own territory, the Giants lined up to punt the ball away.

Steelers rusher Jeremiah Moon appeared to clearly commit a roughing-the-punter foul, but referees didn't throw a flag and Pittsburgh's Calvin Austin returned the kick for a 73-yard touchdown.

However, the Giants were flagged for an illegal formation penalty, which was obviously declined. Had referees called roughing-the-punter, the penalties would have been offset, and the Giants would have had to re-kick.

That's obviously still quite a bit better than giving up a touchdown, though it would have negated the Giants getting a first down on fourth-and-long.

Judge for yourself whether this should have been a penalty:

It looks pretty clear that Moon hit the Giants' punter on his plant leg, which is an automatic 15-yard personal foul for roughing-the-kicker.

Although the ESPN "rules analyst" says the Giants might have blocked Moon into the punter, that doesn't appear to be the case.

It didn't help that, to that point, referees had flagged the Giants more than twice as many times as the Steelers.

Not for nothing, but it also looked like the Steelers committed at least one illegal block in the back on that punt return, too.

And they didn't call a clear pass interference earlier in the game on the Steelers on a pass intended for Giants' rookie Malik Nabers.

Then, they took a Giants' touchdown away because of a very questionable illegal shift penalty.

It was hard to watch that game and not think the referees were favoring the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were the home team. They might not have done it on purpose, but sometimes perception is reality.

Who knows what would have happened if that punt return hadn't radically affected the outcome of the Monday Night Football match?

No one does, and we never will.

The Steelers ultimately won, 26-18.

Another game, another outcome affected by NFL referees.