George Pickens Bails on Kids’ Event, Leaving Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth to Save the Day

NFL fans are pounding Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens for ditching a youth football camp at the last minute. Pickens was expected to hold a camp for kids, in collaboration with TruEdge Sports, and was committed to it even after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to Dallas this offseason.

Rather than backing out when he had the opportunity, Pickens waited to blow off the event at Highmark Stadium, leaving the camp without its star, until Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth stepped in and played hero.

Unlike the troubled wide receiver Pickens, Pat Freiermuth made the sacrifice to attend the football camp in place of George, which earned the budding tight end plenty of new fans this week.

The sports company that held the event addressed the sudden withdrawal by Pickens and the last-minute save by 'Muth.

READ: George Pickens Says He Forced Trade From Steelers, Claims Team Would Have 'Gladly' Kept Him

"Unfortunately, as of last week, TruEdge was notified by George's team that he has decided to walk back on his word and is no longer interested in attending the camp."

Pickens left the Steelers after a spree of bad behavior with the franchise. The receiver's frequent pouting over the offense and occasional lack of effort on plays made him a headache for Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, who's familiar with eccentric personalities on offense.

The Steelers parted ways with Pickens, shifting to DK Metcalf as their No. 1, and Pittsburgh appears to have made the right call.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela