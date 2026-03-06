Geno Smith Happy To Be Released Unharmed By Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith welcomes Raiders release and new start after leading NFL in interceptions under fired coach Pete Carroll

To say Geno Smith enjoyed his time with the Las Vegas Raiders would be a gross exaggeration because, well, he didn't love the losing or the injuries or watching his coach Pete Carroll get fired after one season.

The Raiders didn't love the experience much either – especially with Smith leading the NFL with 17 interceptions.

So the sides are going their separate ways. The Raiders have told Smith he'll be released by the start of the new NFL league year which beings March 11. And Smith is welcoming of the decision.

Smith Welcomes Release

"God is the GREATEST," Smith posted on X moments after news of his impending release became public. "THANK U LORD."

This doesn't sound like someone disappointed he has to go job hunting.

More like someone feeling released unharmed from a hostage situation.

And, let's face it, Smith would be felt like a prisoner if he'd been kept in Las Vegas because the Raiders are going in a different direction in 2026. They have a new coach in Klint Kubiak. And they'll soon have a new franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza.

No, it's not an absolute certainty Mendoza will be selected No. 1 overall by the Raiders. There's a chance the Raiders might still trade the pick. But …

Raiders Leaning Toward Mendoza

The Raiders, who are giving Mendoza the entire pre-draft experience, are going to pick Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. And then they're going to sign a veteran who understands he's the placeholder at the position until that moment when Mendoza is thrust into the starting role.

Smith wasn't feeling that role in Las Vegas.

This impending release gets what would be an unhappy player out of the locker room. And it saves the the Raiders $8 million against the salary cap while also costing them $18.5 million in dead money.

Smith, I'm told, believes better days are ahead.

Maybe it'll work out that way.

Smith Believes He Can Start

He's 35 years old and it is hard to imagine any team giving him a chance to be their starting quarterback after he led the league in interceptions last season.

Smith, who does plan to play in 2026, wants a chance to start per a source. The market will determine if that job is available, but he could also be an option for a team in need of a veteran backup or even, perhaps someone to come in and provide some competition for a younger starter.

While that may not sound like a dream opportunity, it is apparently much better than anything the Raiders might've offered.