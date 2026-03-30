Gary Woodland’s Strength And Victory Further Expose The Tragic Reality Of Tiger Woods

If there is one word to describe the week that was in the world of golf, that word is contradictory. Tiger Woods gets in yet another car accident and is arrested on DUI-related charges (again) on Friday, and on Sunday, we witness Gary Woodland complete a comeback story of a lifetime by finding the winner's circle at the Houston Open.

We witnessed a new chapter added to what is now a lengthy tragedy, only for it to be followed by one of the most motivational finishes the sport of golf has ever seen. It's long past time we stop ignoring the troubling pattern Woods has developed, but there is also an emotional side to all this that many may find a bit uncomfortable to discuss, but it's a topic that has to be addressed.

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You Can Be Angry At Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods overturned his SUV and was charged on suspicion of DUI in the middle of a residential area on a Friday afternoon in late March, and what may be the most telling piece in all of this is that nobody was surprised by the news.

The overall sentiment surrounding Woods' latest mistake is a mixture of tiredness, shame, and even anger, and all are justified given that we've now seen a similar version of the same story three times.

When Woods was arrested for driving under the influence in 2017, it was perceived as some sort of joke. You have one of the greatest athletes of his generation not able to walk in a straight line, a mugshot takes over the Internet, and it's all put in the past after Woods shares he had completed an intensive program to address an unspecified issue.

In 2021, less than two years removed from winning his fifth Masters, Woods was lucky not to lose one of his legs, let alone survive, a single-car crash in California. It was deemed nothing but an accident, no charges were filed, and zero substance tests were administered. The sports world spun it into a hopeful comeback story, given the severity of his injuries. Woods never answered any questions about the accident in 2021 because he was never asked about it.

And now we have this incident in 2026, that's new, but also very much the same. Another incident involving Woods behind the wheel, reportedly driving at a ridiculously high speed just as he was in ‘21, and incredibly lucky he didn’t injure or kill himself or someone else.

Some may say that it's unfair or blatantly wrong to be angry and exhausted with Tiger Woods, as he is clearly someone who is struggling. Nobody knows exactly what those struggles are, but that's not the public's fault, and we can only react to what we do know and see, and what everyone can see in this scenario is a man who has not learned from his mistakes.

It's difficult to look at Woods and compare him to an everyday person, given he's been idolized by an entire generation of sports fans around the world. But, in this instance, we're talking about a man who has put lives at risk on public roads on three occasions that we're aware of.

You can, and should, be angry at a person who does that, even if his name is Tiger Woods.

‘Inspirational’ Doesn't Do Gary Woodland's Story Justice

Gary Woodland had a lesion on his brain removed in September 2023. After a successful, albeit risky surgery. The former U.S. Open winner explained that the lesion was sitting on a part of his brain where it made him fear for his life, causing him to think "everything was going to kill me."

Woodland ultimately returned to the PGA Tour in 2024, which is a success story in itself, and appeared to be plotting along on Tour like any other player.

During Players Championship week earlier in March, we found out that was not the case as he shared in a very emotional interview that he was diagnosed with PTSD. He recalled a moment during a tournament last fall where a walking scorer had startled him, he began sobbing in the middle of the fairway, and struggled mightily to make a golf swing.

That same man not only won a PGA Tour event on Sunday, but won by a stunning five shots. The same guy who was dealt the gnarliest of hands, who had something sitting on his brain telling him he was going to die, cruised to victory at the Houston Open.

Rounds of 64-63-65-67 speak for themselves, as does the fact that he reached 196 mph ball speed at one point during Sunday's final round, but Woodland shared after hoisting the trophy that there was a point during Friday's second round where he became hypervigilant.

"The last 10 holes on Friday, I teed off on 9 and some people behind the ropes got close to me and I got extremely hypervigilant. I'll tell you this, if it wasn't for Tour security and my security, Zach, this week, there's no way I'm sitting here right now," Woodland shared.

"I was a wreck the last 10 holes of that day. I got into scoring, Zach got close to me, Tour security was visual so I saw them so they calmed me down. I got into scoring, I bawled my eyes out, I reset and was able to come back out and take care of stuff after. Coming out, talking and asking for help, I didn't do that last year. I didn't do that early this year. If I wouldn't ask Tour security, they wouldn't have been there for me like that. I'm extremely thankful for them. But I'm in a fight. I'm able -- with the love and support I have around me, I have hope."

Woodland's victory – and every positive involved with it – to come just two days after Woods' crash and subsequent arrest has made one of the wilder juxtapositions we've seen in sports in quite some time.

The one positive that Woods has in his current situation is having the opportunity to end the hurt and the struggles, and focus on recovering on multiple levels.

Whether Woods does that or not is the biggest question, but if he wants to build a future detached from golf, taking a page out of Woodland's book, being vulnerable and honest with himself, is the clearest path.