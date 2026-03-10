Major Champion Details Battle With PTSD After Brain Surgery In Emotional Sitdown

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland has opened up about his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder in an emotional, brave interview on Golf Channel in which he explained that he couldn't continue wasting energy on hiding it anymore.

Woodland underwent brain surgery in September 2023 after tests had revealed that there was a lesion pressing on his brain. Following the successful procedure, Woodland shared that the lesion was making him fear for his life, causing him to think that "everything was going to kill me."

Woodland ultimately returned to the PGA Tour in 2024, and has made five starts in 2026, but shared that he was diagnosed with PTSD about a year ago.

Among the many emotional moments of his sitdown, Woodland recalled a specific situation while playing in last fall's Procore Championship that has understandably stuck with him. The majority of the American Ryder Cup players were playing in the event, and with Woodland serving as a vice captain for the U.S., he felt obligated to be there for the players, no matter how difficult the situation became.

Woodland explained that during the second round of the tournament, he was startled by a walking scorer getting close to him from behind.

"I stepped aside, I pulled my caddie and said, 'This stuff is hitting me, man. You can't let anybody get behind me,'" Woodland explained. "Next thing you know, I couldn't remember what I was doing. My eyesight started to get blurry. And a hole later, I just said, "Butch, I can't handle it.' And I start bawling in the middle of the fairway. It was my turn to hit, and I couldn't hit."

Woodland's caddie gave him sunglasses to wear to try and hide his emotions, but he said that he went into multiple bathrooms around the course to cry in between holes.

The four-time PGA Tour winner wants his message to help others dealing with PTSD, but he's also aware he has to help himself first.

"I hope somebody that’s struggling sees me out here still fighting and battling and trying to live my dreams," Woodland said. "I’ve talked to veterans, and one thing I’ve heard from multiple people is you can’t do this on your own, no matter how strong you think you are."

Woodland also said that the PGA Tour has put in security protocols that have helped alleviate some of the issues and certain circumstances that unfold when he's on the course.

He will be teeing it up in this week's Players, a tournament in which he's made the cut in two of the last three years.