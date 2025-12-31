Gary Danielson Had His Final Sign Off Cut Short By CBS

Gary Danielson, one of the most legendary college football broadcasters ever, had his final moment on air cut short by a trigger-happy worker.

On Wednesday, Danielson made his final call in the booth at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, featuring the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Duke Blue Devils. (What a diabolical game, am I right?).

The matchup was fantastic — Duke won a shootout thanks to Luke Ergott sealing it with an interception in the final two minutes.

Amazing game, amazing call, amazing person. But CBS seemed a little anxious to move on from the moment.

As Danielson was saying his goodbyes to the crew working the game, CBS cut him off before he got a chance to finish his speech. They felt the need to "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" instead of letting the legend say his final goodbyes.

Look, I’m sure the Nashville event is going to be fun. And I’m also no expert on how to run a broadcast. But I think a guy like Danielson has more than earned the right to get a little extra air time to say what he wants.

But at least people know the "Nashville Big Bash" is happening! I’m sure there were at least 50 people dying to know that event would still happen.

Danielson has given us countless good moments over the years that created life long memories — and that weren’t interrupted. At least we’ll have those to hold on to.