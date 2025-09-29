Games That End In A Tie!? College Football Could Never!

Can I offer you a 9OT college game in these trying times?

For those of you who went to bed at a reasonable hour Sunday night like the good and responsible adults you are, the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys ended their high-scoring affair of a football game in a tie.

A lot of people, rightfully so, had some strong reactions to one of the most entertaining games of the season ending without a clear winner.

Even Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took umbrage with this game not producing a winner.

I hate to be "that guy," but I was always of the mind growing up that there are winners and losers.

Ties are for European socialists who watch soccer, and while I do occasionally partake in "the beautiful game," that isn't my preferred brand of "football."

Last night reminded a lot of football fans that an NFL game can end in a tie, but I am here to remind those same people that there is a pigskin league that can't end in a tie: college football.

I know, I spend a lot of time on here decrying the downfall of college football, but that's only because I love it so much.

Despite its flaws, I would still take a college football Saturday over an NFL Sunday any time, any place, and anywhere.

The fact that games don't end in ties in college is just the tip of the iceberg for me, though.

I love how much more meaningful the regular season is in college (for now, anyway), the tradition-rich nature of college, the fact that with recruiting it's a 365 day a year game, and the fact that they play on Saturday instead of Sunday doesn't hurt either.

To be fair, it took the NCAA a while to come around to the idea of their game not ending in a tie, with the advent of overtime being implemented in 1996.

But that only means the NFL had 30 years to catch up and still, for whatever reason, refuses to do so.

And it's not just college football that has gotten with the times, either.

Every one of the other four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, and NHL) has done away with ties, with the latter of the three gifting us the controversial shootout to avoid games ending in draws.

I love football and I will continue to watch the NFL, but we really need to do away with ties, lest we forget why our forefathers declared their independence from the crown all those years ago.

George Washington is rolling in his grave after this latest edition of Sunday Night Football, and for that reason alone Roger Goodell should be ashamed of himself.