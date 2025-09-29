NFL Fans Sound Off After Cowboys and Packers’ Primetime Thriller Ends in Tie

In a night headlined by ‘revenge’ storylines, the Packers and Cowboys led a hilariously anti-climactic showdown on Sunday Night Football, which culminated in a 40-40 finish.

Sunday night marked Green Bay star Micah Parsons' face-off against the team that traded him away with Dallas.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the bench against the Dallas Cowboys in overtime at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 28: Javonte Williams #33 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game at AT&amp;amp;T Field on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Green Bay let go of an early 13-0 lead to the surging Cowboys and Dak Prescott, who found ways to get the offense humming even without their star offensive weapon.

The Packers stay at 2-1-1, and the Cowboys go to 1-2-1.

Green Bay sent the game into overtime with a field goal, tying the game at 37-37 to push for overtime.

Despite the 70 minutes of action at AT&T Stadium, the game didn't amount to much, though Parsons did record a sack against Dak Prescott. 

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 28: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game at AT&amp;amp;T Field on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Without injured WR1 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made the most out of newcomer George Pickens — 8 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns — and did a good job of avoiding pressure from Green Bay's formidable pass rush. 

Packers QB Jordan Love continued to impress: throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

According to ESPN, Sunday's 40-40 stalemate marked the highest-scoring tie since 1974.

Still, NFL fans weren't thrilled by the outcome and challenged the notion of ties in the NFL. 

REACTIONS:

