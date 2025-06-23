FSU QB Stupidly Gives Alabama All-Time Bulletin Board Material Quote

The college football season is more than two months away, but Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos just gave the Alabama Crimson Tide all the fuel they needed to get through the offseason.

Feast your eyes on this dozy of a quote!

Oh boy, this surely won't come back to bite the Seminoles right in the rear end, huh?

I don't know where people are getting this idea that all of a sudden, now that Nick Saban isn't roaming the Mal Moore Athletic Facilities, the Crimson Tide have fallen off a cliff.

Let's ignore just for a second the fact that Florida State had an abysmal year last year, finishing with a 2-10 record (one of those wins came against an FCS opponent), or the fact that a lot of the Seminoles' "production" - if you can call it that - moved on to greener pastures.

Looking past all of that, Alabama went 9-4 in year one under Kalen DeBoer, a coach known for taking a leap in his second season at both Fresno State and Washington, against an infinitely tougher schedule than the Seminoles faced in 2024.

Bama has a decided talent advantage over FSU, too.

According to 247 Sports' recruiting rankings, Alabama's average recruiting class rank over the last four cycles is 2nd in the country. Not exactly the precipitous drop-off people are portraying in the post-Saban era.

Florida State, meanwhile, has averaged the 18th best recruiting class in that time span.

While transfer rankings may slightly favor FSU, the Seminoles have had to deal with a ton of attrition these past few cycles, and their top 10 transfer class certainly did them no favors during last season's unraveling.

What I am trying to say is, Jared Verse, Jordan Travis, and Keon Coleman ain't walking through that door anytime soon for Florida State.

As for Castellanos himself, I don't know where the bravado is coming from.

The Boston College transfer was ranked 112th in the nation last year in QBR, with a dismal 37.9 rating, and was benched midway through the season.

Castellanos' decision to transfer after losing his starting job led to this all-time quote from BC's head coach, Bill O'Brien.

That's not exactly a glowing endorsement, nor is it the kind of player you want to command your huddle when you have to face the cyborgs that Bama is lining up across from you.

The social media landscape was understandably aghast at what the diminutive signal caller had to say, as well.

I was starting to wonder if these quarterbacks had learned nothing from Diego Pavia's press tour shenanigans, until I remembered that Pavia actually BEAT Alabama this past year.

Castellanos and company will get a chance to back up his comments on August 30 in the friendly confines of Doak Campbell Stadium, but they certainly have their work cut out for them.