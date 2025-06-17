SEC QB Trashes The Big Ten With Stupid Comments, Needs A Blunt Reality Check

Diego Pavia might be a bit delusional after beating Alabama in 2024.

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia might want to relax with the trash talk.

The Commodores and Pavia are coming off a 7-6 season, which is gold by Vandy standards. Most big-time programs would be sick to their stomach with a six-loss season.

However, for a perennial basement-dweller, it's a solid season in Nashville. The highlight, of course, was a massive upset win over Alabama at home.

That win might have given Pavia a bit too much confidence.

Diego Pavia trashes the Big Ten.

Pavia will return for his sixth year of eligibility this season, and before playing a snap, he's already calling out entire conferences.

Specifically, the Big Ten.

"You want to play with the best – you don’t want to play with the Big Ten. … You ignore those calls. You know that," Pavia said during an appearance on "Bussin’ with the Boys" when talking about entertaining transfer offers from the Big Ten, according to On3.

Let's analyze his comments just a little bit to see if the facts back them up:

Furthermore, Vandy lost last season to Georgia State - a team with the 115th strength of record in America.

Are SEC teams so weak that a team like Georgia State can compete with them? Makes you wonder if the logic cuts both ways.

Of course, we all know just asking that question might get me put on an anti-SEC watchlist.

The good news for Vandy is they loaded up the non-conference slate with cupcakes this season. Games against Charleston Southern, Georgia State (revenge game!) and Utah State should help Pavia pad his stats. In the meantime, let's drop the Big Ten hate. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.