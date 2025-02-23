Fresno State Basketball Players Reportedly Face Trouble for Betting on Their Own Games

Fresno State men's basketball received shocking news Saturday when two players believed to be connected to illegal gambling activity, Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins, were abruptly scratched from their game against Air Force.

On Sunday, further details of the investigation noted that the Bulldog players are suspected of placing wagers on games they played in, and major punishment is seemingly on the way. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 28: Jalen Weaver #5 of the Fresno State Bulldogs looks on in the second half of a game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas &amp;amp; Mack Center on December 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Weaver and Collins reportedly placed bets, going for the ‘under’ on the team's points and rebounds (as relayed by Fox News Digital). A third player and former member of Fresno State's team, Mykell Robinson, is also mentioned as part of the investigation. Bulldogs' coach Vance Walberg was also credited with first discovering the possibly flagrant activity. 

Weaver and Collins were suspended, according to Fresno State's statement. As reported by OutKick's Trey Wallace, Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins were slated to play Air Force on Saturday before they were pulled because of an internal inquiry into betting activity.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 1: Jalen Weaver #5 of the Fresno State Bulldogs looks to pass around Richie Saunders #15 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game at the Delta Center on December 1, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

"Fresno State men’s basketball student-athletes Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter," the school's statement read.

Wallace reported, "The NCAA has been looking for ways to implement further security measures to prevent gambling activity on college campuses over the last number of years, as it is illegal for players to bet on any games, not just their own, or provide information that could help others."

Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter's illegal gambling activity, which included placing wagers on games he played, prompted a federal case looking at sports gambling rings. On July 10, Porter pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to commit wire fraud.

Jontay Porter was banned from the NBA, for life, last year amid his gambling scheme. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

