Fresno State Basketball Players Reportedly Face Trouble for Betting on Their Own Games

Fresno State men's basketball received shocking news Saturday when two players believed to be connected to illegal gambling activity, Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins, were abruptly scratched from their game against Air Force.

READ: Fresno State Basketball Players Being Investigated For Potential Illegal Gambling Activity

On Sunday, further details of the investigation noted that the Bulldog players are suspected of placing wagers on games they played in, and major punishment is seemingly on the way.

Weaver and Collins reportedly placed bets, going for the ‘under’ on the team's points and rebounds (as relayed by Fox News Digital). A third player and former member of Fresno State's team, Mykell Robinson, is also mentioned as part of the investigation. Bulldogs' coach Vance Walberg was also credited with first discovering the possibly flagrant activity.

Weaver and Collins were suspended, according to Fresno State's statement. As reported by OutKick's Trey Wallace, Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins were slated to play Air Force on Saturday before they were pulled because of an internal inquiry into betting activity.

"Fresno State men’s basketball student-athletes Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter," the school's statement read.

Wallace reported, "The NCAA has been looking for ways to implement further security measures to prevent gambling activity on college campuses over the last number of years, as it is illegal for players to bet on any games, not just their own, or provide information that could help others."

Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter's illegal gambling activity, which included placing wagers on games he played, prompted a federal case looking at sports gambling rings. On July 10, Porter pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to commit wire fraud.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela