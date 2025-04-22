Freddie Freeman Talks Shower Incident, Reveals How His Wife Dunked On Him About It Later

Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman's year got off to a tough start thanks to an ankle that he re-injured after initially hurting it during the team's World Series run, thanks to a freak shower injury.

Embarrassing? Yes.

Did his wife let him live it down? No.

Freeman opened up about the incident in an interview with Jomboy Media's Chris Rose and revealed that his wife was more than happy to roast him a little bit after the freak incident.

"Okay, so we had a Sunday day off," Freeman began. "And I was going to come in and just do a little bit of treatment, and I was like, 'You know what? I'll get ready,' but our master bedroom shower had a little leak, so we weren't showering in that one while I was getting it fixed."

Just wanted to cut in and ask if you ever thought you'd ever learn this much about the Freeman family's plumbing situation. I sure didn't.

"So I was showering in another guest room," he continued. "But my aunt was there, and she was about to shower. So then I was like, "Oh, I'll just go to the other one."

That "other one" is a bathtub shower, as opposed to a walk-in. I think literature scholars would refer to this as "Chekhov's tub."

"So when I stepped in over the bathtub, my foot hit the bathtub and it just slid, and [I] fell," Freeman said. "It was a glass door, so it could've been a lot worse."

Freeman said his surgically-repaired ankle was to blame for him not being able to catch himself, and that the incident resulted in him pulling previously healing scar tissue.

Then came Mrs. Freeman's great line.

"My wife literally said, ‘I thought this was going to happen later in life,’" Freeman recalled.

Yeah, old people and showers just don't mix. At a certain age, a bathtub shower becomes as dangerous as a woodchipper with a banana peel sitting on the ground in front of it.

When you hear old people talk about showers, it sounds like they're about to throw on an Evel Knievel jumpsuit and jump the Snake River Canyon in a rocket. Not rise off.

But hey, if there's anyone who understands these concerns, it's Freddie Freeman.