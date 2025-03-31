Freddie Freeman Injured In Freak Shower Incident

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman was dealing with a serious ankle injury amid the team's championship run last year.

In the first bad break of the year for the Dodgers, who were off to a roaring 5-0 start, Freeman re-injured that ankle in a freak incident in the shower.

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Freeman slipped in the shower and injured his right ankle, downgrading the stellar first baseman to ‘out’ for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Freeman is considered day-to-day.

Freeman had the ankle surgically repaired after the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series in five games. He was dubbed the World Series MVP and has an all-time postseason moment with his grand-slam home run in Game 1 (the first-ever grand slam in the Fall Classic).

Freeman has played in three games, having missed the first two games of the year because of a rib issue, and is slashing .250/.250/.833 with two home runs and four RBI.

Time for a bath mat, Freddie.

