Frank Ragnow 'Unretires' … Only to Reveal a Season-Killing Hamstring Injury

So much for that Detroit dream.

Most of us expected Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow's return to the Detroit Lions to be a "movie." Instead, it was a YouTube short.

Ragnow, 29, made a hell of a decision this week, choosing to ‘unretire’ and help Detroit's offense make a push for the playoffs in this final stretch.

Detroit even honored the moment with a cryptic picture of Ragnow: no caption or explanation … just a sign that the big fella was coming back, following a decision to retire this year to focus on his health.

It was nice of Detroit to hype up the moment … until they announced that Ragnow is INCAPABLE of returning this year after a physical revealed a Grade 3 hamstring strain.

And while we're not doctors around here, it's one of those injuries, for a fact, you don't play on. Womp, womp …

The hype lasted for two days.

Reports on Thanksgiving Eve dropped, as did the Lions' social media hype, only for the decision to die by Black Friday.

At the time of his un-retirement, Ragnow was described as being in ‘playing shape.’ Turns out he's actually as mobile as the kicking net.

Ragnow started 96 games while earning four Pro Bowl selections and three second-team All-Pro nods, and in an NFC North that’s featured relentless trench competition all season, Detroit stood to benefit from reinforcing its offensive front with the former stalwart.

Ben Johnson's Bears have a grip on first place while the Packers maintain a steady hold of the second-place spot, leaving the reigning divisional champs in Motor City fighting in third place.

So much for that Detroit dream.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela