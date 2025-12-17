Kevin Durant Pins All-Star Game Decline On Former Teammate Steph Curry

Bad blood or bold truth? Kevin Durant on the podcast mic will say just about anything.

Kevin Durant just leveled a fascinating, maybe controversial, critique against his former teammate, Steph Curry.

Currently suiting up for the Houston Rockets on the latest stop of his career, the Slim Reaper hopped on teammate Fred VanVleet’s Unguarded podcast to lament the death of the NBA All-Star Game.

Bearing no shame, KD pinned the blame on the very guy who handed him his only two rings. …

READ: How Much Prize Money Did the Knicks Rake In for Winning the 2025 NBA Cup...

"Bron is locked in every All-Star Game. He's not out there shooting from half court. I'm blaming Steph," Durant told VanVleet.

Durant did not hold back when identifying the exact moment the mid-season classic lost its soul, pointing the finger at his former teammate and Damian Lillard for turning a marquee event into a glorified shootaround.

"It's Steph's fault. Because he come out there and shoot from half-court, bro. He shoot from half-court bro ... I'm blaming him for the All-Star Game, 'cause he come out there and shoot from half. Him and Dame. I'm blaming Dame too," the honest KD said.

Durant's rationale targeted the "way downtown" shot selection that has defined the modern game.

He claims the All-Star Game is now a hollow exhibition, and while he isn't wrong about the lack of urgency, the source of the complaint is a tough pill to swallow.

After all, this is the same Kevin Durant who ditched Oklahoma City to join Curry’s 73-win juggernaut.

For three seasons, KD feasted on the easiest looks of his career because defenses were having a collective panic attack over Steph’s range.

Durant walked away with two championships and two Finals MVPs by living inside the house that Steph built.

Without Steph making 35-footers look like layups, defenses would never have been stretched thin enough to give KD those wide-open lanes.

The All-Star Game is certainly in a tailspin, and commissioner Adam Silver has tried everything to pull it out of the nosedive.

From the player drafts to the flop of a four-team tournament, every "miss" from the league office has only confirmed that no amount of format-tinkering can fix a lack of effort.

And while the All-Star Game might be broken, blaming the architect for the very floor spacing that cemented your legacy is a level of revisionist history only KD could attempt.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela